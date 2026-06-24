Plan Your Summer Escape at Eagle Ridge Resort & Spa

Looking for the perfect Midwest summer getaway? Eagle Ridge Resort & Spa, located just outside historic Galena in northwest Illinois, offers everything from award-winning golf and lake adventures to spa experiences, horseback riding, hiking, biking, and family-friendly fun.

This summer, guests can enjoy boating, kayaking, paddleboarding, and fishing on beautiful Lake Galena, explore miles of scenic trails, relax at Stonedrift Spa, or hit the links on four award-winning golf courses with 63 total holes.

Eagle Ridge is also celebrating Fourth of July weekend with “A Soaring Salute,” a patriotic celebration honoring veterans and benefiting Honor Flight of Dubuque and the Tri-States. Festivities include an All-Veteran Parachute Team demonstration, the Firecracker 5K/10K Run & Walk, WWII reenactors, military displays, a Jeep showcase, live music, family activities, and fireworks.

Special Fourth of July packages are available, including three nights of accommodations, $100 Eagle Ridge Dollars, family pizza and soft drinks, and one family round of golf or FootGolf for up to four players. Packages start at $867 plus tax and resort amenity fee.

To book your summer getaway or learn more about packages, activities, and accommodations, visit eagleridge.com.