Pink Letter Project Encourages Women 60+ to Schedule Mammograms Early

ArchWell Health is helping women 60 and older take a proactive step in protecting their health through its 4th annual Pink Letter Project. This initiative encourages regular breast cancer screenings and helps members complete their routine mammograms before the traditional surge during National Breast Cancer Awareness Month in October.

As part of the Pink Letter Project, ArchWell Health care teams send personalized letters with a touch of pink to members who are due or overdue for a mammogram. These letters include compassionate information about the importance of breast cancer screening, details on how to schedule an appointment, nearby screening center locations, frequently asked questions, and a personalized order form members can bring to their mammogram.

Members also receive Pink Letter Project postcards they can send to loved ones and friends, encouraging them to complete their regular mammogram screenings too. Through this effort, ArchWell Health is normalizing conversations around breast health, making screenings easier to schedule, and empowering older adults to take charge of their preventive care.

For more visit: https://archwellhealth.com/