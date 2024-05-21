Picture Books for All Ages

Carole Barrowman joins the show today to give us a selection of picture books that are good for all ages!

Buffalo Fluffalo by Bess Kalb, illustrated by Erin Kraan

All you have to do is say this title aloud and you’ll be smiling. The entire book is just as infectious with its silly rhymes and giggle worthy illustrations. Buffalo Fluffalo is hilarious stuffalo.

Red Shoes by Karen English, illustrated by Ebony Glenn

This book follows a pair of red shoes across the world when their sold and resold to a new wearer. Who will wear the red shoes next?

Maybe by Kobe Yamada, illustrated by Gabriella Barouch

This inspiring picture book is about how wonderful we are, how unique we are, and how each one of us has something unique to contribute to the world. The illustrations have a wonderfully whimsical quality. I think this book is destined to be a popular gift for big life events like Dr Suess’s Oh The Places You’ll Go