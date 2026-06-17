Pickleball for a Purpose: Paddles for Potential Supports Local Youth

Pickleball is one of the fastest-growing sports in the country, and Pickleball Kingdom in Menomonee Falls is using that momentum to bring the community together for a great cause.

This summer, Pickleball Kingdom is partnering with Big Brothers Big Sisters of Metro Milwaukee for the Paddles for Potential Pickleball Classic, a community-focused event that combines friendly competition, fun activities, food, beverages, and support for local youth mentorship.

Players can participate in qualifying events through June 21, leading up to the championship event on Sunday, June 28, 2026, at Pickleball Kingdom in Menomonee Falls. Participants do not need to be members of the qualifying venues to sign up, and there are multiple ways to play for a chance to become a champion.

The public is invited to attend the June 28 championship event for free, cheer on the qualifying winners, enjoy the community celebration, and learn more about the mission of Big Brothers Big Sisters of Metro Milwaukee.

Through generous community partnerships like this one, Big Brothers Big Sisters of Metro Milwaukee continues its work of creating and supporting one-to-one mentoring relationships that help young people reach their full potential.

For more information or to sign up, visit: https://bbbsmetromilwaukee.betterworld.org/events/paddles-potential-pickleball-cla