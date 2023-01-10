Pet Field Trips and More

HAWS unique education programs focus on the human/animal relationship that helps to build responsibility, empathy and compassion in our kids. We can bring our programs in person to area schools, or welcome your class or youth group for a field trip at our Schallock Center for Animals in Delafield! These engaging encounters make learning fun, with the help of our animal friends.

Today we have Heather Thomack and Megan Jahns in studio to talk about these visits to your classroom or you can take a field trip to Schallock Center for Animals in Delafield.