Pet Adoption with MADACC

MADACC is first and foremost a public safety organization. They currently rescue and assure safe, temporary shelter, basic veterinary and humane care for over 12,000 stray, unwanted, abandoned, mistreated and injured animals each year. MADACC also has a full adoption program for dogs, cats, and small animals that utilizes traditional adoption procedures or pre-select.

Today Kate Hartlund, Community Engagement Coordinator, talks about the shelter being full.

The Pet Project focuses on pets in need of adoption from local Southeastern Wisconsin shelters and rescues.. Each week The Morning Blend showcases a pet in need of a home.

