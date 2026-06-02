Personalized Mental Health Treatment Could Be a Game Changer

Mental health care is essential to overall well-being, but in a world where so much is tailored to the individual, many patients say their treatment still feels one-size-fits-all. Mental health treatment isn’t just about symptoms; it’s about understanding the whole person. Each individual’s biology, life experiences, and emotional history all play a role in how they respond to treatment. Dr. Crystal Nelson explores why personalized approaches to mental health care are becoming increasingly important and how new tools may help patients find more effective treatment.

For more information, visit GeneSight May Help Gain Mental Health Meds Insights.