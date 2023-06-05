Peripheral Neuropathy: What is it?

Dr. Evan Norum from Advantage Neuropathy joins us today to tell us about the four main types of peripheral neuropathy he sees in his office. From the common diabetic neuropathy to autonomic nerve neuropathy, Dr. Norum covers what symptoms you could be experiencing for each type. Each type of neuropathy has its own set of symptoms and prognosis which can be daunting for some patients, but Advantage Neuropathy is here to help. For more information, visit online atAdvantage Neuropathy.