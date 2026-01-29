Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
ShowsThe Morning Blend

Actions

Performance PT for Health, Longevity, and Results

Rock Solid Performance Therapy
Performance PT for Health, Longevity, and Results
Posted
and last updated

Rock Solid is a performance‑focused physical therapy practice helping active people move better, recover from injury, and optimize long‑term health. Dr. Sam Zehnder offers advanced testing like VO₂ max, metabolic rate, and the VitaScore Protocol to guide personalized care. Take control of your health—schedule a VitaScore session and save $100 in February at rocksolidptp.com

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo