Meet Dr. Sumana Koduri who is a doctor at SAAK Health, and is one of many that brings specialty care to the neighborhood. Dr. Sumana a urogynecologist, will discuss the pelvic floor and its significance for women's health. She will explain the different types of pelvic floor concerns, their causes, and how women can maintain a strong pelvic floor. Viewers will also see a helpful video on exercises to strengthen the pelvic floor. The key takeaway is the importance of openly discussing pelvic floor issues to better understand and address them.

To make an appointment or learn more call (262) 444-5148 or go to SAAK Health