Paying For College

As college costs continue to rise, the next wave of college students is taking a more strategic approach when it comes to their choices. A recent Fidelity Investments® study revealed that 7-in-10 recent college graduates would reconsider what they studied in order to get a better return on their investment.

The study also found that while 59% of recent college graduates think they would have ‘fear of missing out’ (FOMO) if they didn’t go to college, the next generation embraces thoughtful decision making as they narrow down their options with ‘fear of losing out’ (FOLO) on their investment top of mind. They understand the importance of considering cost and maximizing career impact when selecting which college or university will best suit them.

Cory Latham with Fidelity Investments joins us to discuss the following:

*New data from the Fidelity Investments’® 2023 College and Student Debt Study

*Why college students are being more deliberate about their choice of college major

*Key factors that students and parents should consider when planning for college and post-college expenses

*Common mistakes and misconceptions people have when it comes to college planning