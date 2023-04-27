PAW Patrol Live! “Heroes Unite” in Milwaukee

Everyone get ready because PAW Patrol is Live! “Heroes Unite” will be at Miller High Life Theatre in Milwaukee on May 13 & 14. Michael Thompson is here to tell us about this brand-new production which is an interactive live stage show, where members of the audience get to be heroes unleashed. They help the pups as honorary members of the pack, while they navigate the globe to make it back to Adventure Bay in the nick of time. It features stunning visual effects, captivating storytelling and a vibrant musical score that will have guests dancing in their seats and singing along, this staged extravaganza is jam-packed with action and fun for the whole family!

Family members of all ages are welcome to come sing and dance along with the production. To purchase tickets, visit Paw Patrol Live!