HAWS and the Friends of HAWS are excited to announce the return of Romp ‘n Rally! We made it through 2020, so let's celebrate at a party with our pups! Joining us with all the details on this fun event, and the important services it supports, is Jen Smieja from HAWS.

The Romp 'n Rally for HAWS is happening on Saturday, May 1 from 10am to 3pm at Sussex Village Park. For more information and to fundraise or donate, visit HAWSpets.org.