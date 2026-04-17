The Wisconsin Parkinson Association is a statewide nonprofit dedicated to supporting individuals and families impacted by Parkinson’s disease. Dacy Reimer, Chief Operating Officer of Wisconsin Parkinson Association, discusses what Parkinson's disease is, how it's impacting Wisconsin families, and how to show support and spread awareness to help combat Parkinson's disease...

In honor of Parkinson’s Awareness Month, The Wisconsin Parkinson Association is inviting the community to its annual Spring Symposium, Own Your Journey: Navigating Parkinson’s with Purpose. Attendees will hear from leading medical experts, gain practical tools to support daily life, and participate in movement and wellness sessions. This event will be held on April 21st from 8 am-3:15 pm at the Brookfield Conference Center.

Additionally, on Wednesday, April 29th, the Wisconsin Parkinson Association will be at American Family Field as the Milwaukee Brewers take on the Arizona Diamondbacks, with the game starting at 6:40 PM. It’s a special Parkinson’s Awareness Night where they will be out on the concourse connecting with fans, sharing resources, and helping raise awareness across the community.

For more information visit or to register for the event, visit our website at wiparkinson.org. To get tickets to the game, visit brewers.com.