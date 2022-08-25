Parent Nation
Just For Parents
When Christy's daughter Christiana received her acceptance letter to Duke, she was overwhelm with emotion. First of all, pride for the enormous accomplishment of Christiana's. Second, sadness as she realized she was losing her baby. And third, shock when she saw the bill, she had never written a check that large in her entire life. She wanted to find an outlet for these emotions and out of that, I Have to Pay For This $h!t, was born. She believes the empty nester community needs to come together to support each other this fall as their kids leave to chase their dreams. Christy Pruitt-Haynes joins us to discuss her book, I Have to Pay For This $h!t. The book is available at https://ihavetopayforthis.com or on Amazon.
Posted at 10:37 AM, Aug 25, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-25 11:37:05-04
No one should have to parent alone. Dr. Suskind's book Parent Nation offers a powerful blueprint for a society that helps all families meet the developmental needs of their children. Learning begins on the first day of life, not the first day of school. But we leave families largely on their own and in the dark for the first 3 years of their children’s lives.
