Ulli Haslacher, Founder and CEO of Pour Moi Climate-smart skincare is back with a special set that's perfect for pampering. Pour Moi is known for customizing skincare based on your zip code. Today Ulli introduces us to the Rose Mask + Clarifying Polish. The set also includes a headband with detachable rose. Now through the end of the month you can get this special gift set for $59. It is valued at $103
Pamper Yourself With This At Home Facial
Pour Moi Climate-Smart Skincare
Posted at 11:07 AM, Jul 12, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-12 12:07:26-04
Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.