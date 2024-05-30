Outdoor Adventures in Beloit

At Visit Beloit, their mission is to be Greater Beloit's tourism champion using their expertise to generate positive economic impact and to create a vibrant community for residents and visitors. Savannah Schindler and Tracy Bliss from Visit Beloit join us live in studio to talk about some great summer events taking place in Beloit!

Visit Beloit also has a special giveaway right now. You can win a summer getaway to Beloit that has a $600 value. The offer includes a two-night stay at Hotel Goodwin, a $100 gift card to Liberty House Grill, 2 tickets to Downtown Beloit Street Dance, a $40 gift card to Tin Dog Records, and a $25 gift card to Flying Pig. The winner will be drawn on July 1st. To enter, go to visitbeloit.com/win/.