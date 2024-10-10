Our Newest Picture Of The Month!

Each month we select one photo from all our submissions for picture of the day and we choose that photo to be framed by The Great Frame Up of Whitefish Bay!
Send your photo to pictures@themorningblend.com for our picture of the day!
Posted
Each month we select one photo from all our submissions for picture of the day and we choose that photo to be framed by The Great Frame Up of Whitefish Bay!
Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.