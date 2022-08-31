Opportunities to Help Animals

Interested in helping animals? HAWS has Great Fall Education Programs! They offer unique fall education programs focus on the human and animal relationship that helps to build responsibility, empathy and compassion in kids. Programs are available at their Waukesha shelter, Delafield Schallock Center, and even on the road at area schools! These engaging encounters make learning fun for youth and families with the help of animal friends.

HAWS Fall Education Programs – For ALL Ages! Learn alongside the animals at HAWS or in your school.

Details and registration: hawspets.org/humane-education

This is sponsored by Pet Project with Fleet Farm ttps://www.fleetfarm.com/category/pets-wild-bird/_/N-2832316490

