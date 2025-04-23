Opening the Door to Martial Arts

City Champs Foundation is a nonprofit based in Milwaukee providing free martial arts classes to youth across the city. Their mission is to help young people build character and leadership skills through structured, consistent martial arts training. They've already served over 2,100 kids through classes and building character programs in schools and community centers. City Champs is also hosting an event next month that will be a fun night filled with food, games and community support; you don't want to miss this!

Event: City Champs Fundraiser Dinner

When: Friday, May 9th in the Evening

To RSVP and to get more details visit City Champs