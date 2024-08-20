Tony Mancilla, General Manager of the Island Resort & Casino joins us live to give us a glimpse at this great Midwest getaway destination. World Class golf, spa and entertainment make this a fun weekend for all. They are expanding! Right now take advantage of fall golf rates.
Booking Fall Golf now!
Tee Times from $75
Pkgs from $110
islandresortgolf.com
One of the Midwest's Largest Golf, Casino and Entertainment Resort Destinations
The Island Resort & Casino
