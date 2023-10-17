One Mom's Brand That has Grown with Her Kids

Being a mother is an extremely difficult thing to do, and to create your own company at the same time seems unmanageable — yet, Kelley Legler has done it. Baby Jack and Company, a brand that has grown alongside her family, is a small business that specializes in educational sensory toys for children of all ages. Kelley and her daughter, Bailey, want to share the importance of kids to be able to have access these kinds of developmental skills at a young age, helping them grow while have fun.

From the first born, Jack, playing with ribbons to now, a successful company that has appeared on Shark Tank, work with Luke Bryan's non-profit, and having helped many growing families. With so many fun products, this company provides Trivia State Pride toys, Memory toys, Coloring, and many more options for a diverse range on play! To get 25% off your purchase, use the code MKEFAMILY on their website, babyjackandcompany.com