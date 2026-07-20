Onalaska's Jordenne Butler Crowned Miss Wisconsin 2026

Jordenne Butler of Onalaska is the new Miss Wisconsin 2026 after capturing the state title Saturday night while competing as Miss River City.

Butler received $17,000 in scholarships and will go on to represent Wisconsin at the Miss America 2027 competition this September in West Palm Beach, Florida. She also earned preliminary awards in talent, evening gown, and health and fitness, adding another $950 in scholarship awards.

A Viterbo University graduate with a degree in marketing, Butler wowed judges with a jazz dance performance to "That's Life." Her community service initiative, Building Resilience for Healthy Futures, is dedicated to helping children overcome adversity through education, awareness, and compassionate support.

This marks a full-circle moment for Butler, who began competing in the Miss America Opportunity as a teen and was crowned Miss Wisconsin's Teen in 2015. Now, she'll spend the next year representing communities across the state before taking the national stage at Miss America.