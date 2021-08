You may have noticed the various “help wanted” signs around town. The MyPath hiring event will allow job seekers to browse these positions and see the diversity in the types of roles available. Joining us today to talk about this “first of its kind event” is Liz Hebbe, a recruiter for MyPath.

The MyPath hiring event is happening August 19 from 11 a.m. - 2 p.m. at several locations throughout the area. For more information, visit careers.mypathcompanies.com.