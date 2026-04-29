On-Demand Help for Heavy Lifting

Couple More Guys is a Lake Country-based business providing insured, two-person crews for a wide variety of labor-based jobs. Helping local homeowners, families, seniors, and businesses with moving help, in-home furniture moving, garage and basement clean outs, donation hauling, seasonal outdoor projects, and other heavy-lifting tasks that are difficult to do alone. With the goal of making hard jobs feel easier, Couple More Guys are just the friends you need.

For more information and to schedule a crew, visit CoupleMoreGuys.com or call 262-337-9031.