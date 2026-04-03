Number One Mistake Women Make Durning the Divorce Process

Divorce can be a very hard and overwhelming process, especially when emotions are running high. However, the most common mistake women make isn’t emotional at all, it’s financial. Kimberly Miller, founder and Chief Divorce Educator of PartWise, discusses how delaying to address their finances can lead to costly mistakes.

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