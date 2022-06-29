Not Your Ordinary Traveling Experience

Amidst the growing trend of flexible living, travelers are increasingly seeking out more unexpected places to stay. To inspire people to share the world's craziest spaces, Airbnb is launching a $10 million OMG! Fund, to finance 100 of the most unique property ideas and give 100 people the chance to turn them into actual Airbnb OMG! Category listings. This launched last month provides a new way to search for and discover these special properties, and the OMG! Category is Airbnb's collection of unique, offbeat homes.

Kristie Wolfe, a globally recognized Airbnb Superhost and creator of OMG! Talks about listings including the Potato Hotel , Crystal Peak Lookout , Big Island Treehouse and the forthcoming Shipwreck House will be on the panel that will review the applications.

Applications for the OMG! Fund will open on 6/22 through 7/22 at 11:59 pm ET. The 100 winners will be selected by a judging panel over the coming months. They will be evaluated for their uniqueness, creativity, feasibility, sustainability and how immersive an experience they might provide for guest with the intent of having several newly constructed spaces available for booking next year.