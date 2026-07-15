Nostalgic Milwaukee Moments

Take a nostalgic trip back to the Milwaukee of years past with A Senior Moment. Founder Patty Cadorin revisits beloved local traditions that generations of Wisconsinites remember, from drive in theaters and milk delivered in glass bottles to bowling leagues, department store Christmas windows, rotary phones, the Circus Parade, and Kiddie Town at Capitol Court.

Whether you grew up in Milwaukee or are discovering these memories for the first time, this fun conversation celebrates the people, places, and traditions that helped shape the city and continue to bring smiles today.

For more visit: aseniormoment.org

