Irish Fiddler Caoimhín Ó Raghallaigh and Dan Trueman are here to give us a musical performance as well as a sneak peek of what to expect at the Northern Lights, Southern Nights music event at the Milwaukee Art Museum. There will be four internationally renowned guest artists, performances on unique instruments and a program of music from Norway, Sweden, Iceland and Brazil. The concert will be performed in conjunction with the Milwaukee Art Museum's exhibition Scandinavian Design and the United States, and it will take place on April 6 at 7:30 p.m. For more information on the event, visit online at Present Music Events.