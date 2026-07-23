Nominate Your Hero to the Positively Milwaukee Awards

Every year TMJ4 honors local unsung heroes with the Positively Milwaukee Awards. But we can't celebrate these incredible people without your help. Winners receive up to $5,000 for the charity of their choice.

Here are the five categories:

1. INSPIRING YOUTH AWARD - A young person (under 18 years old at the time of this nomination) living in southeast Wisconsin who is going above and beyond to volunteer and inspire others in their community.

2. INSPIRING MILITARY/VETERAN AWARD - An active duty, reserve or guard member, or veteran/retiree who has shown exemplary service to country in all aspects of their life. Nominees should have an honorable record of military service, as well as an active and inspiring role in their civilian life here in southeast Wisconsin.

3. INSPIRING TEACHER AWARD - A teacher or educator whose passion for education extends beyond any classroom, and is inspiring others in southeast Wisconsin to learn and live a positive life. To be eligible for the Teacher of the Year award, the Nominee must teach in a public or private school in southeast Wisconsin in grades junior kindergarten through 12.

4. ENVIRONMENTAL HERO AWARD - An individual dedicated to making our community greener and more sustainable through programs or initiatives that better manage, reuse, and renew resources while reducing environmental impacts and leaving a healthier planet for future generations. This individual may also serve as an example through education and leadership.

5. UNSUNG HERO AWARD - A volunteer who has been giving their time generously for many years with little to no recognition or acclaim.

You have until September 6 to nominate your hero at Positively Milwaukee Awards