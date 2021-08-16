Watch
No More “Cookie Cutter” Diet Plans

Milwaukee Medical Weight Loss and MediSpa Can Help
Posted at 10:21 AM, Aug 16, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-16 11:21:32-04

This summer was surrounded by food, whether that was from barbecues, the Wisconsin State Fair, or eating out at new restaurants. You may feel a little heavier after these activities, but the Milwaukee Medical Weight Loss and MediSpa will help ensure that the weight doesn’t continue to add up. Joining us today to discuss the two different weight loss programs is Angie Schaefer, the Clinic Manager. Angie will also share some fantastic specials that the clinic has to offer!

You can kickstart your weight loss journey by getting up to $200 off any of their weight loss programs, plus you’ll get a free lipotropic injection package worth $100. This sale will not last long! For more information about all their services, visit milwaukeemedicalweightlossmedispa.com or call 414-616-3535.

