Newest Store Opening for Robert Haack Diamonds

A new location for Robert Haack Diamonds is opening in Brookfields. Capable of creating the custom pieces of your dreams, this new store brings its massive selection of jewelry as well as its team of expert craftsmen. Stop by today to get jewelry for that special someone or for yourself.

Their newest location is opening on Capitol and 148th.

You can mention the Morning Blend for 20% off your repair at all locations and 30% off at the new Brookfield location!

For more information, visit https://roberthaackdiamonds.com