Newest Performance of Classic Masterpiece by Milwaukee Chamber Theatre

Milwaukee Chamber Theater will be putting on Lorraine Hansberry’s trailblazing classic, A RAISIN IN THE SUN. The first play produced on Broadway written by a Black woman and still one of the American theater’s most impactful, follows the Younger family as they wrestle with big dreams in the face of economic hardship and the harsh injustices of discrimination on Chicago’s South Side.

Come see A RAISIN IN THE SUN at Milwaukee Chamber Theater May 8th-24th. Use code RAISIN20 for 20% off tickets to the first two weeks of performances (through 5/17). Get your tickets to A RAISIN IN THE SUN by visiting milwaukeechambertheatre.org/a-raisin-in-the-sun.