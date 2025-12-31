New Year, New You: How Rightsizing Helps You Reach Your Goals in 2026

Midlife Expert Amy Schmidt joins us on The Morning Blend to share how rightsizing your home and habits can lower stress, boost motivation, and create the mental clarity needed to achieve New Year's goals.

Amy shares how to create space, both physically and mentally, when setting big resolutions, and how to break down long tasks. and the "two-room rule."

Creating positive changes in your living space, it can increase dopamine while lowering the stress hormone cortisol. Another mindset is the "legacy lens," keeping items that support your future, spark joy or purpose, and what you want to pass down.

