New Year, New You!

Lifestyle Contributor Limor Suss joins us on The Morning Blend with some great products for your 2026!

Making more coffee at home is a popular New Year's resolution, and McCafé® At Home K-Cup® Pods make it easy. Enjoy café-quality coffee at home, and from January through February 15th, $0.10 from every McCafé At Home K-Cup Pod purchase will be donated to Ronald McDonald House, helping families feel at home while their children are in the hospital. Available at grocery stores nationwide.

January is the perfect time to refresh routines and restock for the second half of the school year. Crayola’s classic creative tools—like crayons, washable markers, paint, and Air-Dry Clay—make it easy to keep creativity part of everyday learning at home and in the classroom. Plus, kids and classrooms around the world can participate in Crayola Creativity Week, a free educational program happening January 26 through February 1 that celebrates creative learning across subject areas. Learn more at Crayola.com

Sponsored by Limor Media

