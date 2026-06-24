New Tools Help Families Navigate Online Gaming This Summer

As kids spend more time online during summer break, many parents are looking for ways to help keep their gaming experiences safe and balanced. Nicky Jackson Colaco, Vice President of Public Policy at Roblox, joins us to discuss new account features and expanded parental controls designed to give families more oversight and peace of mind.

From managing screen time to understanding who children are interacting with online, parents have more tools than ever to create safer digital experiences. Nicky shares practical tips for setting healthy boundaries, monitoring online activity, and encouraging positive gaming habits throughout the summer.

For more information about Roblox safety tools and resources for families, visit about.roblox.com/safety.