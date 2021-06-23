Watch
New Technology to Help Erectile Dysfunction

With New You Health and Wellness, LLC
Posted at 10:03 AM, Jun 23, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-23 11:03:52-04

For many men, erectile dysfunction is often difficult to talk about. ED can take a devastating toll on relationships, but a new noninvasive technology is here to help men with mild to moderate ED! Joining us today to discuss the treatment’s life changing results is Physical Therapist Stacey Roberts.

To sign up for a $79 introductory session, which includes an abbreviated treatment session and consultation to discuss options for treatment, call 414-519-9332. For more information about ED, visit newyouhealthandwellness.com.

Click here to download a free eBook, How to Address ED in 5 Easy Steps.

