New Movies to Start Spooky Season!

With Ryan Jay Reviews
Posted at 11:57 AM, Oct 01, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-01 13:02:01-04

Entertainment Critic Ryan Jay joins us once again to share some of the best new movies and TV series! Whether you’re looking for an action-packed Marvel movie or a romantic comedy, Ryan has you covered. Also, Ryan will share how you can get involved in a virtual movie club!

Stream it or skip it? Watch the clip above to find out.

  • Venom: Let There Be Carnage / Columbia Pictures
  • Diana: The Musical / Netflix
  • Falling for Figaro / IFC Films
  • The Guilty / Netflix

You can find more movie reviews on Ryan's website, ryanjayreviews.com.

