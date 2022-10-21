Watch Now
New Movie Reviews with Entertainment Critic Ryan Jay

See it? Stream it? Skip it?
Entertainment Critic Ryan Jay joins us today to review newly released movies and shows. Ticket to Paradise - Universal Pictures Raymond & Ray - Apple TV+ Three Wishes for Cinderella - Shout! Studios Ryan will be moderating a panel discussion about Stephen King's Misery featuring a reading with starts from the upcoming Milwaukee Chamber Theatre's production on Wednesday, October 26 from 5:30-7pm at Newline Cafe. For more information about Ryan Jay or to enter his $50 Walmart gift card giveaway, please visit RyanJayReviews.com
Posted at 10:46 AM, Oct 21, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-21 11:46:23-04

Ryan will be moderating a panel discussion about Stephen King's Misery featuring a reading with starts from the upcoming Milwaukee Chamber Theatre's production on Wednesday, October 26 from 5:30-7pm at Newline Cafe.

For more information about Ryan Jay or to enter his $50 Walmart gift card giveaway, please visit RyanJayReviews.com

