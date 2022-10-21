New Movie Reviews with Entertainment Critic Ryan Jay

Entertainment Critic Ryan Jay joins us today to review newly released movies and shows.

Ticket to Paradise - Universal Pictures

Raymond & Ray - Apple TV+

Three Wishes for Cinderella - Shout! Studios

Ryan will be moderating a panel discussion about Stephen King's Misery featuring a reading with starts from the upcoming Milwaukee Chamber Theatre's production on Wednesday, October 26 from 5:30-7pm at Newline Cafe.

For more information about Ryan Jay or to enter his $50 Walmart gift card giveaway, please visit RyanJayReviews.com