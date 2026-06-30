New Grants Aim to Improve Life for All Ages

AARP Wisconsin is helping communities become better places to live for people of all ages. The organization is announcing 16 Community Challenge grants across 13 Wisconsin cities, totaling $193,000 in support for quick-action projects that improve public spaces, transportation, housing, disaster preparedness, social connection, and neighborhood life.

Amber Miller, Senior Associate State Director of Outreach for AARP Wisconsin, joins us to explain how the Community Challenge Grant program works and why these projects are especially important for older adults and their families.

This year’s grants include eight projects in the greater Milwaukee area and southeastern Wisconsin. Four Milwaukee projects will support improvements such as an ADA-accessible community garden, park benches near transit and parking, digital skills classes for residents age 50-plus, and a safer walking connection between a park and commercial corridor.

Additional grants will support pedestrian safety improvements in Greendale and West Allis, an interactive water-quality mural in Shorewood, and digital access and training for adults age 50 and older in the Racine and Kenosha area.

To learn more about the 2026 Community Challenge Grant winners in Wisconsin, visit aarp.org/communitychallenge.