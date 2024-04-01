Neuropathy: Frequently Asked Questions

Advantage Neuropathy provides leading edge pain therapy and treatment that is an FDA cleared solution. Dr. Evan Norum is the Co-Founder of Advantage Neuropathy, and he joins us today to answer some commonly asked questions about Neuropathy. Advantage Neuropathy cares deeply about serving the Wisconsin community and their team is here to provide you the best, most comfortable, stress-free experience possible.

Right now, Advantage Neuropathy is offering a FREE Neuropathy Screening which has a retail value of $249.00. All you have to do is call them at (262) 800-5383 or text "TINGLE" to 21000.