"Nearly Beloved:" A Story About Grief and Family Revelations

Author Kendra Broekhuis joins us on The Morning Blend to discuss her book Nearly Beloved and the real-world dynamics of non-biological parents.

Nearly Beloved, a fiction novel surrounding Dylan Turner’s quiet life, as it unravels on the day of her dad’s funeral. She finds out that he’s not her biological father. Determined to uncover the truth, she embarks on a cross-country journey, confronting family secrets and her own identity. Will searching for answers give her the peace she craves, or deepen the fractures in her life?

Kendra shares how the novel is written in a narrative storyline, but includes texts, emails, and interviews throughout. Kendra learned through genealogy testing that her grandmother's death was under different circumstances than what she had been told. Nearly Beloved incorporates romance, a love triangle, an identity crisis, and complicated family dynamics to create a world reminiscent of real experiences.

You can find Kendra Broekhuis' book at Boswell Book Company, Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and other retailers. For more information, visit Kendra Broekhuis

Nearly Beloved Book Signing:

Tuesday, November 4

6:30 PM - 7:30 PM

Boswell Book Company

2559 N Downer Ave

Milwaukee, WI 53211-4242

