NBA Playoff Time

As a Yahoo Sports Betting Analyst and host, Ariel Epstein has an insider’s perspective on what to expect when the teams take the court,and she joins us today to share her thoughts on best bets for the first round, as well as details about free and paid gaming opportunities that put fans directly into the action. She likes the Bucks chances but also has her eye on the Miami Heat!
Posted at 10:24 AM, Apr 19, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-19 11:24:19-04
