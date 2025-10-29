Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
ShowsThe Morning Blend

Actions

Navigating Perimenopause & Menopause: What Women Need to Know

Flo Health
Navigating Perimenopause & Menopause: What Women Need to Know
Posted

Dr. Sameena Rahman, Board–Certified OB-GYN and Medical Advisor for Flo Health, joins us on The Morning Blend to share what women need to know when navigating perimenopause and menopause.

For more information, visit Flo Health.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Sign up for our Morning E-mail Newsletter to receive the latest headlines in your inbox.