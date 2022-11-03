Watch Now
ShowsThe Morning Blend

Actions

Navigating Medicare Annual Open Enrollment

FHK Insurance
Kris Fiul is a senior advisor and joins us to talk about Medicare Enrollment period. As an Insurance Agency they represent all of the Medicare Advantage plans in the market, unlike an insurance company that just offers just their own plans. FHK compares all plans and recommends the plan that best meets their clients’ needs. You pay the same price as what the insurance company charges, but FHK does all the work. For more information, go to FHK Insurance | The FHK Difference | We Speak Health InsuranceFHK Insurance
Posted at 10:46 AM, Nov 03, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-03 11:46:44-04

Kris Fiul is a senior advisor and joins us to talk about Medicare Enrollment period. As an Insurance Agency they represent all of the Medicare Advantage plans in the market, unlike an insurance company that just offers just their own plans. FHK compares all plans and recommends the plan that best meets their clients’ needs. You pay the same price as what the insurance company charges, but FHK does all the work.

For more information, go to FHK Insurance | The FHK Difference | We Speak Health InsuranceFHK Insurance

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Jones Dairy Farm Recipes