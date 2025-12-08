Navigating Life Transitions with Your Intuition

Ellen McGinnis joins us on The Morning Blend to discuss how to navigate life transitions and follow your intuitions.

From finding uplifting activities to prioritizing oneself, Ellen covers it all. Her background in navigating life changes as a successful corporate employee, to re-finding and re-centering her purpose to continue leading a fulfilling life, inspired her to help others. As founder of Live Your Jam, and a Life Transition Expert, she guides purpose-driven individuals through life's most pivotal transitions, and helps you rediscover who you are and finally pursue the dreams you've buried for years.

Live Your Jam Podcast is a show for big shifts, brave moves, and boldly living what lights you up. Listeners will get tools, inspirational stories, and expert advice on how to live a life from the inside out. You can subscribe to the podcast on Youtube, Spotify, or Apple Podcasts

