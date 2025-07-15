Natalie Popp Crowned Miss Wisconsin's Teen 2025

Natalie Popp, from Fitchburg, WI, has been crowned Miss Wisconsin's Teen 2025. The 17-year-old was selected from 24 contestants. She will now have the opportunity to compete for the title of Miss America's Teen 2026.

Natalie, a lifelong theater performer, sang "Journey to the Past" from the musical Anastasia during the talent portion of the competition. Natalie has been performing for over 14 years, singing and dancing. Natalie is passionate about expanding her Community Service Initiative: Never Forgotten – Remembering Our Heroes throughout the state of Wisconsin. Her mission emphasizes not only thanking active military and veterans, but truly listening to and honoring their stories. Her passion for veterans is exemplified by her relationship with Dr. Lew Harned, a 100-year-old WWII veteran she met while volunteering. She even wrote a children's book, Lew for the Red, White and Blue, that educates young readers to understand and appreciate who veterans are. You can find the book at Never Forgotten Books.

The Miss America Teen pageant takes place from August 30 to September 8. For more information, visit misswisconsin.org