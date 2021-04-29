Watch
ShowsThe Morning Blend

Actions

Must-Have Eats for the Whole Family

California Raisins from Save A Lot
Posted at 10:34 AM, Apr 29, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-29 11:34:08-04

Spring is in full swing and with the weather warming up, kids almost out of school, snacks and meals can start to look a little bit different.
Lifestyle Editor Joann Butler is here with the scoop on how to keep your healthy eating game in check any time day or night with California Raisins from Save a Lot.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

The Morning Blend Gives Back

12:11 PM, Oct 15, 2018

The Morning Blend

What's For Dinner?

3:33 PM, Jan 03, 2019

Jones Dairy Farm Recipes

12:10 PM, Oct 15, 2018

Sendiks

There's More in Store at Sendik's

5:24 PM, Nov 19, 2019