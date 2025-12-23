Music's Empowering Role in the Journey of Mental Health Recovery

Patrick Nettesheim of Music6s joined us on The Morning Blend to discuss how the organization is utilizing music to help those with mental health wounds.

Music6s (M6S) is a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization that provides the beneficial and restorative aspects of music education and performance at no cost to men and women living with the challenges of Post Traumatic Stress and other mental wounds resulting from their service to the community. Active-duty military and veterans, as well as first responders, are invited to join the ten-lesson program.

Technology-driven, Music6s instructors meet people right where they are on their journey toward recovery by providing live video online music lessons in the home, at work, or even while traveling. Additionally, in-person lessons are offered where chapters have been established.

For more information, visit Music6s!