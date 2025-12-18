Musician David HB Drake Performs Live Ahead of Concert

Folk Artist David HB Drake joins us on The Morning Blend to perform one of his songs ahead of a benefit concert for the Domes.

David HB Drake performs "Let there be Light," and shares his experience of past Christmas concerts in the Domes, and he will be performing with Elizabeth Friedman.

David and Elizabeth will perform lesser-known folk songs of Christmas, providing attendees with festive music you may not have heard yet this season. The Domes is charging regular admission for entry to the concert.

David HB Drake Performance at The Domes:

1:00 PM

Sunday, December 21

Mitchell Park Domes*

*Regular admission is required

For more, visit David HB Drake